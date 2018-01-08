Thais pay their respects to royal relics of HM the late King

Bangkok – Thais nationwide continue to pay their respects to the royal ashes of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Many people queue up daily in front of the Prayer Hall of Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram in Bangkok for a chance to view the royal relics and pay their respects to the late monarch. The hall is open every day from 8am to 10am and from 4pm to 6pm.

Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram was constructed in 1869 by King Chulalongkorn or King Rama V as the representative temple of his reign. Inside is the Royal Cemetery, where the relics and ashes of several royal family members are kept.

Meanwhile, at Wat Bowonniwet Wihan, throngs of HM the late King’s admirers can be seen paying their respects to his ashes enshrined at the base of the principal Buddha image, Phra Phuttha Chinnasi. The monastery is open every day from 8am to 8pm.