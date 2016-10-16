Thais nationwide perform religious tributes to the late King

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Thai people in many parts of the country are carrying out religious activities dedicated to His Majesty the King.

In Ang Thong, Governor Mr. Weerawut Putraserinee, civil servants and members of the general public this morning gathered at the city hall to offer alms to Buddhist monks. Participants were all dressed in mourning black.

In Phetchaburi, members of all sectors, led by Governor Chatporn Rasdusadee, took part in a alms-offering activity at Wat Mahathat Worawihan. Different agencies are jointly organizing evening prayers for HM the King at Wat Nongchok.

In the South, a large number of residents in Yala offered necessary items to 90 Buddhist monks from Weruwan Temple. Security and administrative officials have also joined the religious activity.

Merit-making is expected to continue across the country throughout the year of national mourning.