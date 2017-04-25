Thais mourn King Bhumibol

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Thais from all corners of the country have journeyed to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall welcomed visitors from all walks of life, including monks and students, from Bangkok and distant provinces such as Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Ayutthaya. All were united in their gratitude for His Majesty’s dedication to national development throughout his 70-year reign. Palace officials have also been stationed to facilitate the flow of foot traffic and hand out free food and drinks. April 23rd saw a total of 31,778 mourners come pay their respects.

Meanwhile, mourners have also visited the Yen Sira Phro Phra Bori Ban exhibition which showcases the life work of King Bhumibol throughout his 70-year reign.

Seventy-eight-year-old Chanai Biaobangkerd from Samut Prakan province revealed that she has visited the exhibition for the 49th time, but continues to be moved by each experience.

Each visitor of the exhibition will be given a card a memento of their pilgrimage. The front of the card shows King Bhumibol on one of his royal duties with the back of the card showing one of His Majesty’s royal decrees. The exhibition is open everyday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.