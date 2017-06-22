Thais mourn HM King Rama IX

BANGKOK – Thais from all corners of the country have journeyed to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall welcomed visitors from Bangkok and distant provinces. All were united in their gratitude for His Majesty’s dedication to national development throughout his 70-year reign.

People have also purchased copies of His Majesty the late King’s diary. Proceeds from the sales will be directed to various initiatives, such as the Siriraj Foundation, as well as to assist flood victims in the southern region.

Meanwhile, people continued to volunteer to make artificial flowers that will be used during His Majesty’s royal funeral. In Ubon Ratchathani province, the Provincial Permanent Secretary led civil servants and over 200 people in rehabilitation programs to create the flowers to show their loyalty to His Majesty King Rama IX.

In Ratchaburi province, over 80 volunteers, including civil servants, union workers, and members of the general public have participated in the province’s artificial flower-making activity under the supervision and guidance of flower-making experts.