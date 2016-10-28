Thais light candles to remember and pay tribute to HM the King

Thai people in several provinces nationwide last night gathered at public parks to light candles and sing Royal anthem in memory and pay tribute to King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The lighting of candles at night and lining up to form the Thai unit for Number 9 in the day to show loyalty for the King came as the mourning entered the 15th day yesterday.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, over 50,000 mourners gathered at the Thao Suranaree monument at 6.30 pm and surrounding roads and lit candles in remembrance of the King amid falling rains.

They later joined together singing the royal anthem along with the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra band conducted by artist Somtow Sucharitkul.

It was the first time the orchestra performed the outdoor show in upcountry after last week’s performance at Sanam Luang.

The band also played several songs at the show which was also filmed for display in public soon.

In Udon Thani, over 30,000 people also gathered at Thung Srimuang open field to lit candles, line up to form Thai unit No 9 and sing Royal.

Thung Srimuang was visited twice by his majesty in the past.

In Nakhon Sawan, the governor led over ten thousands of officials and locals to lit candles and line up to form Number 9 with a message that reads “We Pak Nampho people love King Rama 9.”

Meanwhile over 10,000 officials and members of the public and national artists namely Santi Lunpae, Ed Carabao, Kwanjit Sriprachan, Sornpet Sornsuphan, and Waiphot Petsuphan to sing Royal Anthem in front of Wat Pa Lelai temple in Suphanburi.

In Uttaradit province, 25,000 people from nine districts led by provincial Governor Pipat Ekpapan gathered at Uttaradit Stadium to form a heart with the Thai number “9” and a banner spelling out the province’s name.

Participants said the display was an expression of love for His Majesty showing that he would forever be in their hearts.