All Thais invited to sing Royal anthem at Grand Palace at 1.00 pm on Saturday

The government has invited all Thai people to sing the Royal anthem in front of the Grand Palace on Saturday at 1.00 pm to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

It said Siam Philharmonic Orchestra which comprises over 100 musicians will lead the play of the Royal anthem with Somtow Sucharitkul, one of Thailand’s most gifted and diverse artists, being the conductor.

Traffic to the Grand Palace will be closed to allow the people to come together to sing the Royal anthem.

The event will be filmed and song recorded by Prince Chatrichalerm Yukol for play at all movie theatres and all TV channels in the nation.

The government also asked that all Thais taking part in the singing of Royal anthem must wear appropriately in black clothes and shoes.

All are advised to arrive at the place before 1.00 pm on Saturday.