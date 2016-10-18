Thais, foreigners in Chiang Mai mourn death of His Majesty the King

CHIANG MAI – Thai people and foreigners in the northern city of Chiang Mai gathered to take part in the mourning of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At Pra Singh Voramahavihara temple in Chiang Mai, members of the general public are attending the chanting ceremony for nine nights and paying homage to the late monarch by wearing black attire, black arm-bands or black ribbons to express the deepest condolences to His Majesty’s death.

The government buildings are decorated in black and white during the mourning period and the national flags are lowered at half-mast while books of condolences have been prepared for the mourners.