Thais continue to visit winter festival

Bangkok, 22nd February 2018 – More people dressed in traditional clothes are visiting the winter festival to enjoy the sight of beautiful flowers and learn about major events that took place in the past.

The festival remains popular among Thai and foreign visitors who want to learn about the period of King Rama V. Those who wish to wear traditional costumes can rent outfits at the event.

The festival, which was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, welcomes people of all backgrounds. A group of volunteers is on standby to accommodate people with disabilities and the elderly looking for assistance.

His Majesty the King deputized Privy Councilor Attaniti Dita-amnat to visit the event on his behalf on Wednesday.

The event features exhibitions on major events that took place during the reign of King Rama V, more than 200,000 flowers, and vending stalls selling food and locally made items.

The festival is open every day until March 11th from 10.30 am to 9 pm, but stays open until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is free of charge.

Free buses are provided for visitors coming to the festival from Chatuchak, North & North Eastern Bus Terminal, Victory Monument, Wongwian Yai, Nang Lerng Horse Stable and Sanam Luang.