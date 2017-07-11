Thais continue to mourn HM the late King

BANGKOK – Many Thai people visited the Grand Palace to pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej over the weekend.

People visiting Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall said they wanted to make merit for His Majesty the late King as well as celebrate Asalha Puja and Buddhist Lent.

His Majesty the late King is known for his tireless contributions to improving the livelihoods of Thai people through various development projects.

Officials from the Bureau of the Royal Household and other organizations as well as volunteers provided assistance and guidance to the mourners throughout the weekend. Food and beverages, courtesy of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, were provided to the mourners.

Many people joined a sandalwood flower making activity which was held in front of the Grand Palace. The flowers will be used in the royal cremation ceremony.

Sandalwood flower instructors from the Royal Craftsmen’s School and the Ratcha Wallop Royal Guards also joined the activity, teaching volunteers how to make the artificial flowers in the shapes of hibiscuses, roses, daffodils, orchids, lilies, and cotton roses.

Those interested in taking part in the crafting of sandalwood flowers are encouraged to visit the Bureau of the Royal Household from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Grand Palace from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Volunteers for the sandalwood making activity also have a chance to visit a nearby exhibition portraying the achievements of His Majesty the late King and His Majesty King Rama X.