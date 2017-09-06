Thais continue to mourn HM King Rama IX

BANGKOK – Thais from across the country have journeyed to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dusit Throne Hall welcomed Thais from all walks of life from Bangkok and distant provinces such as Phayao, Ranong, Chumphon and Samut Songkhram. All are united in their gratitude for His Majesty’s dedication to his people throughout his 70-year reign. Visitors received a framed image depicting His Majesty King Rama IX as a memento of their visit, as well as food and water.

Meanwhile, people have begun volunteering for various functions during the royal funeral. Citizens in the Kingdom can register at their local district offices, while those living abroad can register with a Thai embassy or consulate. Registration is open from now until September 30th from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Registrants must bring their national identification cards, while children under seven years old can use their birth certificates.

In Yala province, officials from the provincial NBTC office have signed up to volunteer during the province’s royal funeral ceremony to provide general services, accept funeral flowers, or serve in a public relations capacity. In Uthai Thani province, local residents and government officials have also registered at their local district offices.