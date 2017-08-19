Thais continue to mourn HM King Rama IX

BANGKOK – Thais from across the country have journeyed to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dusit Throne Hall welcomed Thais from all walks of life from Bangkok and distant provinces such as Lamphun, Nan, Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phuket and Mukdahan. All were united in their gratitude for His Majesty’s dedication to his people throughout his 70-year reign. Palace officials have also been stationed to service visitors and provide free food and water.

Meanwhile, officials have set up a station at Ban Manangkhasila on Lan Luang Road to gather artificial flowers made for the royal funeral. Deputy Governor of Bangkok Chakkapan Phewngam revealed that the capital will set up a total of 39 stations. He added that officials will then conduct drills on manning the stations and ensuring safety for visitors.