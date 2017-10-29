Thais continue to gather, lay garlands at Sanam Luang

Bangkok – People are continuing to make their way to the capital to lay garlands as a tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Citizens from all walks of life are flocking to Sanam Luang, the main royal cremation site in Bangkok, to lay garlands before the portrait of HM the late King Rama IX.

One of the mourners, Pawanrat Pimon, 47, said she had come to pay her respects to her beloved monarch on four occasions before the cremation ceremony, three times as an ordinary person and once as a volunteer. She went on to say that she had once had the opportunity to serve HM the late King when he visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, adding that she is proud to have been born during the reign of the greatest ruler.

Meanwhile, a Nakhon Si Thammarat-born resident, Asawin Sae-Lim, 34, who was born blind, was seen picking up rubbish and cleaning areas around Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace on Saturday. Before the ceremony, he twice came to pay his respects to HM the late King.

Chalermphorn Phareboot, 73, said that she had been in the area since October 26 but still wanted to stay longer for the merit-making ceremony as a tribute to His Majesty the late King after the royal cremation and that she still missed His Majesty the late King so much.

The Royal Household Bureau still allows the public to place garlands and fresh flowers in front of the portrait of the late King at Wiset Chaisri gate daily except during a royal ceremony. People are advised to dress politely and present their ID cards at the screening points.

Volunteers still distribute food and drinking water and medical units from many hospitals are there to provide health care.