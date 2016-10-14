Thais in Boston, U.S., mourn His Majesty’s death

BANGKOK – Thai nationals in Boston and elsewhere in the United States mourned the death of His Majesty the King.

According to Thiradej Venthanakorn, president of the Thai-Boston Association, the King Of Thailand Birthplace Foundation (KTBF) and the association called on the Thais in Boston and nearby areas to mourn His Majesty’s death at King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand Square in JFK St. Cambridge, Massachusetts at 07:00 p.m. on 13 October (Boston time).

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej peacefully passed away at 03.52 p.m. on 13 October (Thailand time) at Siriraj hospital. The 89-year-old monarch had reigned Thailand for 70 years.