Thais in Bali told to follow Indonesian government’s advice over volcano risk

Jakarta – The Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta has advised Thai people on the resort island of Bali to closely follow information and advice given by the government of Indonesia, after local authorities raised the alert level for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the highest stage four.

Since the evening of November 25, Mount Agung in northern Bali has erupted several times, spewing out volcanic ash as high as 4,000 meters into the atmosphere. On Monday, the Indonesian government warned people from entering the volcano’s danger zone, which has expanded to at least 10 kilometers from the crater.

Ngurah Rai International Airport, the main airport in Bali, has closed due to the impact of the spread of volcanic ash.

Travelers affected by the airport closure have been advised to contact their airlines to receive the latest advice on their individual itineraries and travel insurance policies.

Meanwhile, Thai nationals in Bali have been advised to register with the Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta.