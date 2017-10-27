Thais abroad bid farewell to late King at embassies

Bangkok – Thai nationals in foreign countries participated in the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Thai embassies or Thai temples where the sandalwood flower offering ceremony was organized.

The ceremony was broadcast live from Bangkok on Thursday, allowing the Thais expats to bid farewell and pay homage to the late monarch.

The ceremony in foreign countries was presided over by respective Thai ambassadors or military attaches, with volunteers providing assistance to attendees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier collected special sandalwood flower bouquets from Thai communities abroad as tokens of their loyalty to the late King. The bouquets were places in one of the pavilions in the royal crematorium.