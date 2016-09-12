Thailand’s tourism continues expansion

Thailand’s tourism industry has continued its steady expansion while the situation in Hua Hin, which was one of the areas affected by fatal bombings in August, has returned to normal.

Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said that the tourism sector in southern Hua Hin has seen business as usual of late, after having suffered the effects of a number of bombings, which killed two and injured dozens of others, including foreign tourists in August.

Ms. Kobkarn said that the number of foreign visitors to Hua Hin has barely changed after the bombings and in fact registered an 11 percent rise from the preceding month.

With the number of tourists on the increase, Ms. Kobkarn believes that total tourism revenue will hit the 2.4 trillion baht target, which the Tourism Ministry has set for this year.