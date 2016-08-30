Thailand’s tallest building officially inaugurated

Thailand’s tallest building, the MahaNakhon, was officially launched Monday night in glittering style with light and sound shows.

The 77-storey building stands 314 metres tall on the Narathiwas Rajanagarindra road in the middle of Sathorn area, outstripping the Baiyoke II Tower in Pratunam area which kept the record for being the country’s tallest building for about two decades.

The 18 billion baht project was developed by Pace Development Corp.

Chief executive officer of the company, Sorapoj Techakraisri, said the high-end mixed use property is consisted of residences, hotel services and a panoramic viewpoint on its 77th floor with the “Sky Tray” glass floor.

The residential, hotel and viewpoint services are due to be opened next year. Residential units start from 62 million baht up to about 300 million baht.

The shopping centre, MahaNakhon Cube, has already been opened.