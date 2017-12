Bangkok – Residents of Thailand’s South have been warned to brace themselves for more rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kai-tak.

In Songkhla Province, heavy rain and strong winds have hit locals hard as many houses have already been submerged.

Along the coastal area of Songkhla, rising tides have also caused many houses to be inundated and the military has sent officers to build a temporary flood wall along the section that the waves have been hitting.

Residents living along the coast have also been warned to beware of flash floods and to be ready for evacuation at any time, should conditions worsen.

The impact of the storm has been causing downpours in the lower part of the southern region and residents of Yala Province, particularly those residing along rivers and near foothills, have also been alerted to possible flash floods.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Yala has informed all district and municipality offices to stand by to deal with more rain.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Tembin from the west of the Philippines, in the lower part of the South China Sea, may bring more rain to Thailand between December 26 and 28.