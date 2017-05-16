Thailand’s south, east to experience thundershowers

The southern and eastern regions of Thailand can expect heavy thundershowers from now until May 18 according to a Meteorological Department forecast. Seafarers in the Andaman Sea have also been advised to proceed with caution.

Meanwhile, students and teachers in Ang Thong province are cleaning up after heavy rain over the weekend damaged parts of Wat Yang school and brought down a tree. The school is now appealing for donations to effect repairs. Wat Yang school has 67 students and 7 teachers. The new semester started on Monday.