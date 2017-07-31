Thailand’s North-Northeast remain inundated

BANGKOK – Parts of Thailand’s North and Northeast remain under water as assistance continues to be given to flood victims.

Flash floods from the Phetchabun mountains have affected several parts of Tap Khlo District of Phichit Province while a similar situation has been confirmed in Buriram Province after water from adjacent Maha Sarakham submerged a village there.

As villagers call the flood the worst they have seen in 20 years, district offices and local administrative organizations have set up a flood victim center to help those in need, while organizing a round-the-clock surveillance team to monitor the situation.

Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, Jirachai Moontongroy has traveled to Buriram and Surin to get firsthand information about the floods and assured local residents that the government stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to people in need while inviting members of the public to make donations to help flood victims.

In Phetchabun Province, a flash flood submerged six villages and more than 150 households were cut off from the outside world while hundreds of rai of farmland have also been damaged in what villagers call the worst flood in 40 years.