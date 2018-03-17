Thailand’s largest medical center to be built in Khon Kaen

Bangkok – An ambitious new project to build Thailand’s largest medical center in Khon Kaen Province, is under close consideration

In order to help Thailand become the region’s medical hub, Srinagarind Hospital at Khon Kaen University is planning the construction of a 5,000-bed hospital, which would be Thailand’s largest center dedicated to medical services.

President of Khon Kaen University, Assoc. Prof. Kittichai Triratanasirichai said that public demand for medical care is now on the rise, particularly in the northeastern region where more than 22 million people live and a large number of citizens of neighboring countries visit regularly.

Under such circumstances, local hospitals are not able to meet the demand for their medical services, Kittichai stated.

Accordingly, Khon Kaen University has developed a plan to become the region’s medical hub, which would operate as an extension of Srinagarind Hospital and will need an investment of 24.5 billion baht, he added.

With construction set to begin in December of this year, Kittichai is soliciting public donations to support the project in return for free lifetime medical treatment or a 200-percent tax deduction.