Thailand wins TTG Travel Awards Destination of the Year 2016

Bangkok, 30 September, 2016 – Thailand has won the TTG Travel Awards for the “Outstanding Achievement Awards: Destination of the Year 2016”, making it the sixth time the country has won this accolade, having received it previously in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) received the award on behalf of Thailand at the 27th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2016 Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand on 29 September, 2016, at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld.

Mr. Chattan said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to TTG’s editorial team for honouring Thailand with this prestigious award. We are indeed honoured and proud that the continuous efforts being made by the Thai tourism industry to strive for higher standards are delivering results, and being recognised. Thailand will certainly continue our tireless efforts in taking steps and initiatives to strengthen the development and promotion or our thriving tourism industry.”

Organised by TTG Asia Media’s Travel Trade Publishing Group, the TTG Travel Awards have been recognising the best of the Asia-Pacific’s travel industry since 1989.