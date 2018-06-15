Thailand welcomes President of Myanmar on official visit

Bangkok – The President of Myanmar arrived in Thailand on Thursday to attend the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) meeting and also to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President U Win Myint arrived with his wife and entourage for the first time since assuming office in March this year. He was greeted by Privy Councilor Chirayu Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya and Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, in a ceremony of honor on his arrival in Bangkok.

The Myanmar leader then visited the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha before traveling to Government House to meet with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss bilateral relations and attend a state dinner in his honor.

The Myanmar President is also scheduled to attend the eighth ACMECS Summit on enhancing connectivity in the Mekong Greater Subregion.

Myanmar is Thailand’s 6th largest trading partner in ASEAN with mutual trade topping 220 billion baht last year.