Thailand welcomes 16.4 million foreigners so far this year

Bangkok – During the first five months of 2018, Thailand received a total of 16.4 million visitors from overseas.

Pongpanu Svetarundra, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has disclosed that in May the kingdom welcomed no fewer than 2.755 million foreign visitors, which represented a year-on-year increase of 6.35%, generating more than 136.71 billion baht in tourism revenue.

The top three foreign nationalities visiting Thailand were from China, Malaysia and India.

Pongpanu added that tourism has been sluggish this month partly due to the fasting ritual of Ramadan.

During the first five months of 2018, the number of foreign visitors surged 12.62% to 16.456 million people who spent a total of 867.46 billion baht, an increase of 16.11% year-on-year.