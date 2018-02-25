Thailand welcomed 3.5 million foreigners in Jan

Bangkok – A total of 3.5 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in January 2018, generating more than 180 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra said that out of 3.54 million foreign visitors, 2.14 million came from East Asia, more than 900,000 from European nations, and 811,000 from the United States, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of overseas visitors to Thailand grew 10.87%. The number of visitors from South Asia alone increased by 20.65%.

In terms of revenue, Pongpanu said Thailand had gained more than 188.89 billion baht from the influx of visitors, an increase of 11.59% year-on-year.

As for domestic tourism, he said Thai travelers throughout 2017 generated up to 956.75 billion baht in cashflow, accounting for an 8.38% rise on the previous year.

Overall, Thailand earned 2.78 trillion baht from tourism in 2017, representing a year-on-year expansion of 10.51%.