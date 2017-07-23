Thailand voted world’s most Chinese tourist-friendly nation

BANGKOK – Thailand has been voted as the most Chinese tourist-friendly country in the world in a survey conducted by www.Hotel.com among Chinese people and hotel operators worldwide.

The website released the sixth edition of its Chinese International travel Monitor (CITM) report, which claims that Thailand is the most welcoming nation in the world for Chinese tourists, beating Japan, South Korea and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A total of 3,000 Chinese travelers and a network of 3,800 hotels in 38 countries worldwide were polled by the website.

The CITM report also cited the need for the global tourism industry to pay attention to a new generation of Chinese tourists, who travel frequently and demand new travel experiences. It also claims that many countries around the world have benefited enormously from Chinese tourists and that it is important to take good care of them.