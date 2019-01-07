Thailand visa online to be launched in Beijing next month

Chinese tourists in Beijing may apply for Thailand visas online starting February 15, 2019.

The e-visa system which is jointly launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with Kasikorn Bank will facilitate visa application for Chinese tourists, and will ease the crowdedness at Thai consular offices where Chinese tourists normally visit to apply for visas.

The system will link up with the database of security agencies, which is in line with the security standards set by the ICAO.

After Beijing, the online visa service will be extended to other cities in China which was chosen as the first country for the launch of the e-visa system because Chinese tourists represent 85 percent of all visa applicants at Thai consular offices globally.