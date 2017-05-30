Thailand, US kick off CARAT 2017 joint military exercise

CHONBURI– The Royal Thai Navy and the U.S. Navy have kicked off the joint maritime exercise “Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training” (CARAT 2017) in Chonburi province, in an effort to enhance the tactical proficiency of both nations’ armed forces.

Rear Admiral Donald D. Gabrielson of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific and Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet Rear Admiral Somnuk Prempramote jointly presided over the opening ceremony of CARAT 2017 at the Royal Thai Fleet in Sattahip district.

The joint maritime exercise includes training in seizure operations, joint flight operations, and communication drills. CARAT 2017 is meant to boost relations between Thailand and the United States. The exercise, which is being held until June 6th, is the 23rd since its inception in 1995.