Thailand and Turkey move ahead with FTA negotiation

BANGKOK – Thailand and Turkey are moving ahead with Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations to expand the trade volume between both countries, with the goal of doubling the trade value during the next five years.

Trade Negotiation Department Director General Boonyarit Kallayanamit said that the Thai Minister of Commerce and the Turkish Minister of Economy discussed on preparations to the FTA last week.

They also agreed that FTA negotiations should be completed by late 2018, when both countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The initial goal is to double the trade volume between Thailand and Turkey within the next five years.

It is believed that if if the Thai-Turkish FTA is prepared successful, both countries would benefit immensely from the landmark agreement.