Thailand in third place on world tourism revenue list

Bangkok – Thailand has attained third place in terms of tourism revenue according to 2016-2017 statistics released by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Since the start of 2016, Thailand has received approx. 1.65 trillion baht or 49.9 billion US dollars from tourism, representing a 16.9 percent jump. The country is also ranked ninth in terms of tourist arrivals, with 32.6 million visitors or an 8.9 percent surge.

First and second best performers are the USA and Spain, which gained 205.9 billion dollars and 60.3 billion dollars from tourism respectively. The other top 10 earners are China, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia.