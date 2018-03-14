Thailand takes part in Cope Tiger 2018

Bangkok – Thailand has begun this year’s Cope Tiger trilateral air exercise with Singapore and the United States.

Director of Cope Tiger 2018, Group Captain Sapachai Silanin, recently met with the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Wichien Chantaranochai, to discuss the exercise.

The military drills are being held from March 12 – 23 in the provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi and Khon Kaen. Cope Tiger 2018 is a large-scale exercise that will train participants in the latest military strategies and technology for regional peacekeeping.

Group Capt Sapachai has also informed local residents of the possible noise impact from the training operations.