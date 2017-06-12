Thailand succeeds reducing greenhouse gas emission below limit

BANGKOK– Thailand has successfully limited its greenhouse gas emission to be under the target amount as pledged at the UNFCC COP21, aiming to incorporate the industrial and waste sectors within this year.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning’s (ONEP) Secretary-General Raweewon Bhuridej has said Thailand is now on track with the reduction of greenhouse gas, according to the country’s Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs), aiming to cut down at least 7-10 percent of emissions by 2020.

In 2015, the country succeeded in reducing emissions by 11 percent which is better than its target, with most reduction from the energy and transportation sector. The ONEP is now collecting data from Ministry of Energy for this year’s evaluation.

Thailand has pledged to reduce its greenhouse emission by 20-25 percent by the year 2030 at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris, France.

The country aims push for the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to reach the 2030 reduction goal by including more industries in the emission reduction effort, particularly cement production, air conditioning, refrigerator, and compressor manufacturing by encouraging manufacturers to use coolants with the lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP) value.

Thailand is a major exporter of air conditioning units and electronics to the global markets.

ONEP will also work with steel manufacturers to find a way to reduce energy consumption in steel manufacturing and to reuse the heat from manufacturing. It will also include the waste sector in the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.