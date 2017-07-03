Thailand sports hub status enhanced with international cycling festival

Bangkok, – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its drive to make Thailand a sports hub by supporting the Cycling Tour Challenge that is open to local and international road-racers and mountain-bikers. The event, scheduled to take place on 30 July and 17 September, this year, will take in some of the best scenery in Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai.

CAPTION:Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya (4th from right), TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications and celebrity cyclists at the press conference to announce the staging of the Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “Thailand is one of the perfect destinations for a cycling tour thanks to its challenging hills and scenic routes. We want this Cycling Tour Challenge to act as a showcase and attract international cyclists to visit our country and enjoy their sport here. The event will also inspire local people to take up this healthy activity and explore the kingdom’s scenery.”

The Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge is being organised by keen cyclist Mr. Changnoi Kunjara Na Ayudhya and is held in cooperation with Singha Corporation. The event comprises two events in two Thai destinations.

The first event is scheduled to take place on 30 July in Ratchaburi province. The route will take in forest and hill scenery, covering two distances – 109 and 62 kilometres – from Chombueng to Suan Phueng towns. Interested cyclists can register up to 10 July, 2017.

The second Challenge is scheduled on 17 September in Chiang Rai province. It will cover a 69-kilometre route from Singha Park to Rai Choen Tawan. Registration is open until 19 August.

Registration costs 900 Baht per entry and includes bibs for cyclists, medals, and trophies for the first three cyclists in each event. Interested cyclists can register at www.GotoRace.com and www.ThaiMTB.com.

Mr. Changnoi Kunjara Na Ayudhya, organiser of the Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge event said, “Cycling is a great way to keep fit and challenge yourself by pushing your body to the limits. We hope this Thailand Cycling Tour Challenge encourages people young and old to get out on their bikes, enjoy the best of Thailand, and discover a healthy hobby that all the family can enjoy.”