Thailand showcases globetrotting tuk-tuk at the Hungarian Formula 1 2017

Bangkok,In a move to create more visibility and awareness of the desirability of Thailand as a preferred tourist destination in Eastern Europe and to promote self-drive holidays in the kingdom, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its first-ever participation at the Hungarian Formula 1 to be held from 28th to 30th July, 2017.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, “This will be our fourth venture into the F1 community of fans, as TAT has already been associated with the Monaco, Australian and Japanese races. We are happy to announce our participation inside the exclusive confines of the Hungarian F1 Village and show off the charms of the kingdom.”

“With the Hungarian F1, we want to deliver something unique and memorable. We have managed to track down a Thai icon – a Tuk-Tuk – that was driven from Bangkok to Prague in the Czech Republic by an adventurous young man Martin Méchura. So Martin and his tuk-tuk, will be the star attraction at the Amazing Thailand Pit Stop marquee.”

The theme for the Amazing Thailand Pit Stop Hungarian Grand Prix is all about the opportunities that a driving holiday in Thailand offers the more adventurous traveller.

“As much as Thailand has a world-class airline, train and bus networks that reaches into every corner of the Kingdom, we’re encouraging visitors to consider ‘self-drive’ holidays that enable our guests to stop along the way and take in the local culture, food and the natural Thai hospitality that is pervasive throughout Thailand,” said Mr. Chattan.

Mr. Martin Méchura, who purchased and drove the Tuk-tuk around Thailand before deciding on a whim to drive it all the way home to Prague, said “I came to Thailand to explore more off-the-beaten track destinations, and this Tuk-tuk allowed me to do just that.

“Everywhere I went, I was met with smiles and laughter that a ‘farang’ (foreigner) was driving a traditional Thai ‘taxi’. I drove thousands of kilometers throughout Thailand and bar a few mechanical issues, it was one of those bucket-list moments in time – and it was surreal that even in the deserts of India or the back roads of Romania, people asked me if I had come from Thailand – she is that recognised as a symbol of Thailand”.

Mrs. Wiyada Srirangkul, Director of TAT Prague Office, stated that “the Eastern European market is becoming more affluent, adventurous and there’s a wanderlust that Thailand is tapping into. So, given the Hungarian F1 attracts visitors from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Austria, it’s a natural marketing venue for us.”

“The Amazing Thailand Pit Stop has always been a crowd pleaser wherever we take the concept,” said Mr. Chattan, “and this year with the Tuk-tuk, it will be a photographic and conversation focal-point for the 160,000 fans of F1 in attendance.”