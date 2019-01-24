Thailand sets date of first general election since coup

Bangkok (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the nation’s first general election since the military seized power in 2014 will be held on March 24. The decree published in the Royal Gazette put into effect election laws that were drafted by the government.

The most recent promised election date of Feb. 24 had to be abandoned because the decree giving the go-ahead was not issued as expected earlier this month, leaving not enough time to prepare for the polls.

Anti- government protesters have staged sporadic demonstrations on Bangkok’s streets in recent months, demanding there be no further delays.

The government had announced earlier this month that coronation ceremonies for HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn would take place in early May, which had also fueled speculation that the poll date could be delayed.