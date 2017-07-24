Thailand to send back trafficking victims, assist on migration to third country

BANGKOK – Thailand has prioritized on human trafficking cases involving Rohingya people in accordance to human rights principles, and is set to return trafficking victims to their country of origin, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affair’s Director-General of the Department of Information Busadee Santipitaks has addressed the return of Rohingya people involved in human trafficking cases back to their country of origin, saying that the Thai government has been providing protection to the victims and has provided them with healthcare, occupation opportunities, and is working to assist their return home or their migration to a third country.

She has said trafficking victims are legally allowed to stay in Thailand for 2 years after the conclusion of case proceedings, according to the Cabinet’s resolution on 13 December 2017.

The Thai government has been working with the country of origin to send back trafficking victims who chose to return, and has been collaborating with the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugee (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) for victims who wishes to migrate to a third country.

Thailand has also provided 245 translators to assist the victims including people from Myanmar, Rohingya, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The Thai government has also given special priority to the protection of child trafficking victims by providing special training to related officials.