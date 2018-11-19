Thailand Riviera project shapes up in the west

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has beefed up the Thailand Riviera project to develop tourism in the west of the country.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat said that the Thailand Riviera project aims to boost tourism on the Andaman coast of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, and Chumphon. The strategic plan will improve 5 areas of tourism on the western side of Thailand, including infrastructure, competitive edges, cultural identity, sustainability, and management.

Weerasak indicated that the master plan will be drafted in two months, adding that it will develop freshwater sources, scenic routes, popular dishes, local seafood, adventure activities, tour packages, maps, and yacht piers to generate income for local people. The model will be applied in other coastal provinces.