Thailand repatriates 43 Iranian inmates

Bangkok – The Department of Corrections has transferred 43 Iranian inmates back to their home country under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

Department of Corrections Director-General Pol Col Naras Savestanan revealed the agency has approved the transfer of the Iranian nationals to continue to serve their sentence in Iran.

The first batch of 23 were transported to Iran on Wednesday, while the 20 others will follow within 24 hours. The Iranian ambassador to Thailand represented the Iranian government to receive them.

The Correction Department chief said Thailand has transferred prisoners to 37 countries around the globe with a total of 1,118 foreign prisoners having been transferred to the country of their nationality, and 17 Thai inmates having been transferred from foreign countries to Thailand.

He said the scheme will be beneficial to the prisoners as it will allow them to re-align themselves to society in their own country upon completely serving their sentence.