Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently announced the tourism figures for January-November 2018. Thailand received 34,431,489 international visitors, up by 7.53% over the same period of 2017, generating an estimated 1.8 billion baht in tourism revenue, up by 9.79%.

The highlight of the results was the fact that seven countries (China, Malaysia, South Korea, Lao PDR., Japan, India, and Russia) had already generated more than one million visitor arrivals by the end of November, and three more countries (USA, Vietnam and Singapore) were set to follow suit when the full year 2018 results were tabulated.

Commenting on the performance, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “We are overjoyed to have this result in the last quarter of 2018. The 35 million visitor target is now set to be met. It is a tribute to the cooperation and creativity of the entire Thai travel and tourism industry to ensure that it remains our primary sector for job creation, distribution of income nationwide, and contribution to cultural, heritage and environmental preservation.