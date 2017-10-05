Thailand ready for influx of Chinese tourists during Golden Week

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is ready to welcome and accommodate an increased influx of Chinese tourists during the eight-day Golden Week holiday in China, from Oct 1-8. Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra, said the ministry has forecast that about 260,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand during the Golden Week, up 35 percent from the same period last year.

Pongpanu said China’s leading travel website reveals that Thailand is set to be the top attraction for Chinese tourists during this holiday period.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the visitors from China will likely spend their vacations in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui Island. The tourists are expected to generate revenue of over 11 billion baht for the nation’s coffers.