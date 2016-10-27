Thailand ready to host 2nd World Irrigation Forum

BANGKOK – The working committee to organize 2nd World Irrigation Forum (WIF2) and 67th International Executive Council (IEC) has concluded in a final meeting that the events will be scheduled during 6-12 November 2016.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) Deputy Permanent-Secretary Lertviroj Kowattana has chaired a meeting of 2nd WIF and 67th IEC organizers to finalize preparations prior to the actual events, requesting the themes to be adjusted in accordance to the atmosphere of national sorrow and grief from the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Cheerful activities and music performances would be removed from the events, which would instead be replaced with special presentations on the late monarch’s accomplishments and His Majesty’s royal guidance on irrigation.

The 2nd WIF and 67th IEC is scheduled to take place at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme “Water management in a changing world: Role of Irrigation for sustainable food production.”

The events have received confirmation of attendance from Ministers and high-rank officials from about 20 countries, along with more than 400 interested individuals worldwide have registered their attendance in advance. It is expected the events will see no less than 2,000 attendees.

A Royal Initiative Project Exhibition will also be featured during the events, along with other exhibitions by water management agencies and organizations who wish to demonstrate their new innovations.