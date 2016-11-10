Thailand is ready to carry on good relations with US under a new president: PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on Wednesday extended his congratulation to Donald Trump for his stunning presidential election victory, saying that Thailand will carry on maintaining friendly relations with the United States which has lasted more than 180 years.

He said the relations between Thailand and the US would base on mutual benefit and Thailand’s foreign policy would be pro-active.

With the new president of the US, the prime minister, however, said that Thailand must be prepared to make adjustments to cope with changes which may happen with the new presiden