Thailand promotes potential of gifted children

BANGKOK – The Education Council and the Office of Knowledge Management and Development are promoting proper development of gifted children.

Education Council Secretary General Kamol Rotkhlai disclosed that he had discussed with Knowledge Management and Development Office Director Mr. Athipat Bamrung on the promotion of gifted children.

The Office of Knowledge Management and Development is directly for cooperating with the public and private agencies to develop gifted students to become creative leaders and will work with the Education Council to establish the intelligent children development center and create a database of gifted children throughout the country.

The Secretary-General of the Education Council added that the cooperation between the two agencies will turn Thailand into a learning society and create many new innovations.