Thailand promotes EEC project in CAEXPO 2017

NANNING – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck opened Thailand’s booth in the City of Charm Zone at China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in China and promoted Thailand’s EEC project to Chinese investors.

The Thailand booth in the City of Charm Zone of CAEXPO currently opens in Nanning, China.

He said Thailand has brought entrepreneurs in tourism and businesses to participate, especially those in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong, in which the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project is located.

The Thai government is now providing great benefits to investors in the EEC project, and plans to promote a special economic zone which is an epicenter of industries and the government’s effort to facilitate investors.

The PMO minister said many Chinese investors were keen to invest in heavy industries, while the Thai government is working to improve the logistics in the country.

Some 163 Thai entrepreneurs open their booths at the 14th CAEXPO, showcasing a variety of products such as food and beverages, health and wellness products, automobile parts, gems and orchids.