Thailand presents the Unique Thai Local Experiences with the Sufficiency Economy with at ITB Asia 2016

SINGAPORE – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled “Unique Thai Local Experiences,” incorporating the Sufficiency Economy philosophy to strengthen the country’s tourism industry at the ITB Asia, which is being held from 19th to 21st October, 2016 in Singapore.

His Majesty the late King Bhumibol’s philosophy is readily integrated with our tourism direction: an emphasis on ‘Unique Thai Local Experiences.’ In order to support the ‘Strength from Within’ concept to promote the development of our tourism industry, the philosophy has been adopted to strengthen local business communities, small and medium sized enterprises at the grassroots of society, as well as provide stakeholder empowerment between the private and public sectors.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said “Thailand welcomes travelers to visit Royal Projects in many parts of the country; such as Chang Hua-Mun Royal Initiative Project to experience how the philosophy yields productive results for the local people. Moreover, tourists are encouraged to explore the unique local experiences in many communities that have implemented the Sufficiency Economy to reflect the simplicity of the Thai way life to foreigners.”

TAT has been participating in the ITB Asia event since its inception in 2008. This year, the Thai contingent includes 36 exhibitors including high-quality hotels, health and wellness facilities, as well as world-class food and beverage outlets, which are committed to offering a touch of Thainess and local experiences to their guests.