Thailand participates in WWI Armistice Commemoration

Paris – Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the Commemoration of the Centenary of the Armistice of 1918 and the opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum on Sunday, November 11.

France extended an invitation to over 120 national leaders of all countries that took part in WWI and heads of international organizations to attend the Commemoration in a bid to encourage their participation in creating sustainable peace.

The Prime Minister also attended an opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum at Grande Halle de La Villette, which was presided over by the President of France. He was among 114 national leaders/heads of state who were invited to take collective action in seeking tangible resolutions to peacemaking through better global governance.

The Prime Minister donated three books to the Library of Peace in Paris. These books have been selected to illustrate the concept of sustainable development which can be achieved through the implementation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s philosophy of “Sufficiency Economy.”

They include 1) Sufficiency Thinking: Thailand’s gift to an unsustainable world; 2) Thailand’s Sustainable Development Sourcebook; and 3) A Call to Action: Thailand and The Sustainable Development Goals. Thailand has adopted King Rama IX’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy as a guideline to achieve sustainable peace and development for everyone to grow together.

During WWI, Thailand, then called Siam, was one of the three Asian nations that took the side of the Allied powers. After the end of the war, Thailand became one of the founding members of the League of Nations (1919), which later paved the way for the revision of the kingdom’s unequal treaties with the West, especially the United Kingdom and France.