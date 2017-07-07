Thailand and Myanmar hold tree-planting activity in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Officials from Thailand and Myanmar moved to strengthen bilateral ties through a joint reforestation campaign along the border of Chiang Rai province.

The tree-planting event was jointly presided over by Thailand’s Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force Major General Jiradech Kamolphetch and the Myanmar’s Commander of the Triangle Region Command Major General Aung Zaw Aye.

The activity was attended by more than a thousand citizens of both nations and held along the border between Thailand’s Mae Sai district and Myanmar’s Tachileik. Aside from planting more than 2,000 trees, officials offered free medical check ups to event-goers, along with free food and drinks.

Major General Jiradech affirmed that his taskforce is working around the clock to protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty against threats along the border areas separating Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. He also noted that his unit has a duty to foster relations with neighboring countries.

The task force commander stressed that the Royal Thai Army recognizes the importance of promoting peace along border areas in order to prevent international friction. He indicated that reforestation campaigns contribute to natural resources for both nations. Major-General Jiradej hopes that similar projects would be adopted among other ASEAN member states.