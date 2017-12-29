Thailand mulls plan to build own satellite

Bangkok – Thailand is considering a plan to build the country’s own satellites to enable it to pursue its earth exploration and research ambitions.

Minister of Science and Technology, Suvit Maesincee attended a meeting on Wednesday with executives of all related offices under the ministry’s supervision, during which he provided an update on the issues discussed during this week’s Cabinet Retreat in Sukhothai Province.

Suvit said that the Cabinet touched on a mission to inspire children and the country’s youth to become more interested in science and technology while helping find capable individuals to prepare Thailand for the 21st century.

The minister added that the government is particularly keen on pursuing a Big Bang plan, which is a small satellite project for domestic use, comprised of a 100-kilogram satellite for Earth exploration and a research satellite that would weigh between 50 to 100 kilograms.

Suvit said that the budgets for the two units are estimated at 400 million baht and 375 million baht respectively.

He went on to say that the government has also been considering the setting up of a National Innovation Biobank to accommodate the integration of three targeted industries: herbal medicine, future medical technology and an industry for the elderly.