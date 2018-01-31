Thailand may need to fund its own greenhouse gas reduction effort

Bangkok – The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) has cited the need for Thailand to find financial support to achieve its carbon emissions reduction goal, after the U.S. withdrew from Paris climate accord last year.

ONEP Secretary-General Raweewan Bhuridej chaired a seminar on the results of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change. She revealed that greenhouse gas reduction funding for developing nations has declined by 100,000 US dollars, following the withdrawal of the United States last year.

Representatives and academics from various organizations also attended the seminar. According to Raweewan, the US is the second largest nation by carbon emissions, after China. Thailand needs to fund its own mission to reduce greenhouse gases, or seek investment elsewhere. She also said it would possible for Thailand to obtain funding overseas, given that the country is a major exporter of agricultural and refrigeration products.

Raweewan said the upcoming COP 24 in Poland later this year will be more intensive as those who are signatories to the Paris accord are required to achieve carbon emissions reductions within a timeframe.