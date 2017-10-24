Thailand marks King Chulalongkorn Day

Bangkok – People across the country paid respects and demonstrated their gratitude on Monday to His Majesty King Rama V on the occasion of King Chulalongkorn Day.

In Bangkok, the Prime Minister accompanied members of his Cabinet in laying a garland at Dusit Palace to mark the 107th anniversary of the passing of the illustrious King. They were joined by civil servants, private organizations and students and teachers from various schools.

King Chulalongkorn Day, or Piyamaharaj Day, is celebrated on October 23 each year to commemorate the demise of King Rama V, who was revered both by Thais and foreigners for his great works, which included ending slavery in the country, reforming the education system and bringing the Kingdom up to date with the modern world of his time.